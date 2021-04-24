VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Price Target Raised to $41.00

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. VEREIT has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in VEREIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 44.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

