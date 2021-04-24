Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after buying an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veoneer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veoneer by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNE opened at $25.65 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

