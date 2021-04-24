VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered VEON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VEON by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after buying an additional 14,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in VEON by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239,898 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VEON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VEON by 6,147,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 614,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 614,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VEON by 1,082.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 434,256 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

