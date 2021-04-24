Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $22.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

