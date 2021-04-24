Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $146,162.37

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $146,162.37 and approximately $157.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,888.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,172.92 or 0.04444685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00455159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $756.18 or 0.01546751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00729141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.27 or 0.00475114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00417042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,787 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

