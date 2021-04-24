Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $280.63 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.76 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

