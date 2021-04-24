Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

