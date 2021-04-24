Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.83.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.