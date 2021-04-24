Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Boosted by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.6% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.76. 3,162,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

