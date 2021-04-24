Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Increased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

