Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 80,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 67,326 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

