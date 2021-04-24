Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is PrairieView Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 163,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.1% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

