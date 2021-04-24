Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Valvoline has increased its dividend by 109.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE VVV opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

