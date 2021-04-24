Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.42 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

