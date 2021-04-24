V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $388.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $389.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.