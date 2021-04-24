V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,587,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $830,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

ETN opened at $142.97 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

