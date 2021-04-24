V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,686 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

