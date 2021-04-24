V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

OKTA stock opened at $279.30 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.58 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

