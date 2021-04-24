V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $875.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $750.10 and a 200-day moving average of $756.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

