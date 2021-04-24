V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $71.08 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

