USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $344.51 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $344.51 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00272680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,008.92 or 0.99902948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.97 or 0.00643206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.02 or 0.01046834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

