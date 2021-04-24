US Xpress Enterprises’ (USX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on USX. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

USX opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

