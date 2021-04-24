US Capital Advisors Weighs in on NuStar Energy L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

NS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

