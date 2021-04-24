UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (UPMMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DNB Markets cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $39.80 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

