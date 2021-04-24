Univar Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,015 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the typical volume of 611 call options.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 1,525,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,013. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.62, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

