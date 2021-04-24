United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Down 6.6%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

About United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

