UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

