Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

