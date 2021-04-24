UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $917.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.