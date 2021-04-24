Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.57. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 911.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

