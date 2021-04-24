UFP Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of UFPI opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Insiders have sold 93,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 37.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

