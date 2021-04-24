UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director William G. Currie Sells 25,000 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00.

UFPI opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

