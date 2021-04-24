UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director William G. Currie Sells 25,000 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00.
UFPI opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
