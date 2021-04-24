UFP Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

