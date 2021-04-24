UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,188 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

