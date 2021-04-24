UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

