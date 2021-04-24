UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $105.97 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at $75,149,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $285,593.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,809,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

