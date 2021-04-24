UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NMI worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,114. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.98 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

