UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,101 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MFA Financial worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,035 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,117 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

MFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

