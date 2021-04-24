Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $76.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Twitter stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $10,830,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

