Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.44.

Shares of TWLO opened at $384.64 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.43 and a 200-day moving average of $347.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

