Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
