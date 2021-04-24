Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.