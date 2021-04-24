Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,037,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

