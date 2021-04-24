Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 5,594 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,225,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 320,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 307,350 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.