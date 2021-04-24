Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $559.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.95 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

