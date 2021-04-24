Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,297 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

NYSE:MCK opened at $196.10 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

