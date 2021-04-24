Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.