Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 20,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $488.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

