Truist Securities Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $117.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.57.

NYSE:WAL opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $107.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

