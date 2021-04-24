Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

