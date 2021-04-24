Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Maximus by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

